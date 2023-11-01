Courteney Cox Always Has This Popular Chip Brand In Her Pantry

While Courtney Cox has spent much of her life in the limelight, she skyrocketed to fame after securing the role of Monica Geller in the immensely popular NBC sitcom "Friends." The show ran for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004, and still has a major impact on pop culture today. According to Cox's brand Homecourt, a central goal of hers is to center her home on the foundation of "good health" and "good habits," which inevitably leads people to question what meals she's cooking in her home kitchen.

While she enjoys posting recipes on Instagram, a deeper look inside a celebrity pantry can reveal so much more, which explains why many fans are eager to know which foods and snacks Cox loves. The actress revealed via The Kitchn that she makes delicious turkey chili for Super Bowl Sunday and for a typical weekday lunch she enjoys putting Fritos in her turkey roll-ups. The combination may sound odd, but Cox uses Boar's Head turkey and loads it up with cheese, avocado, peppers, mayo, mustard, and Fritos for that perfect crunch.

She claims that Fritos are one of the items that can always be found in her pantry, and for good reason too. The savory chips are made simply by deep frying cornmeal and only include three ingredients: corn, vegetable oil, and salt. They are a uniquely popular item for various meal and snack combinations. If you've never tried putting Fritos on top of your chili, now that's a game-changing combination.