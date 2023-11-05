The Temperature Tip To Ensure Tall Popovers Every Time

We love a dish that's served with a dash of whimsy, and what could make dinnertime more dreamy than a delicate orb of exquisitely baked dough? Simultaneously airy and crispy, popovers are light, flaky rolls with a hollow, custardy center that taste as otherworldly as they look.

Similar to Yorkshire pudding, popovers are crafted with the absence of yeast, relying instead on eggs for their impressive rise to dome-hood. When the liquid in the popover dough (which is provided by the eggs) is exposed to the high temperature of the oven, it creates an abundance of steam. Trapped by the gluten from the flour and the protein from the eggs, the steam inflates the popover, creating a tall, hollow roll with a flaky outer shell.

With the perfect popover recipe calling for only a handful of ingredients, baking them at home isn't a terribly involved process. However, for your popover to effectively pop up, the environment in which they are cooked has to be just so. Because popovers rely on steam to propel them skyward, the temperature of the oven and the popover pan, as well as the temperature of the batter, play a profound role in the rise (and potential fall) of the popover.