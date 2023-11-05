8 Hacks To Elevate Your Jar Of Turkey Gravy To Homemade Gourmet, According To Home Chefs

While it may sometimes seem like an afterthought, gravy can shape a dish, particularly when it comes to a Thanksgiving turkey. Typically made with the drippings and juices from roasting a turkey, a thickening agent, and seasoning, gravy can be as elaborate or as simple as your preferences. While many of us enjoy making gravy from scratch, convenience is important, especially during the hustle and bustle of holiday meal preparation. After all, the last thing you want is a lumpy gravy disaster on your dining table.

If you find yourself short on time or simply prefer a straightforward approach, consider amping up a pre-made gravy to streamline your meal preparation. Start by tasting your store-bought gravy. If it seems too bland or overly runny, there are several easy steps you can take to enhance its flavor and texture. To help you in your quest, we have scoured the internet for top-notch gravy advice from experts and home chefs. We are sure that with a bit of creativity and some pertinent advice, you can easily transform a basic store-bought gravy into a culinary masterpiece that will impress your dinner guests.

Ready to take your pre-made gravy to the next level? Check out these eight hacks to elevate your jar of turkey gravy to homemade gourmet!