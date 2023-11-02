Baskin-Robbins Turkey Day Fixin's Ice Cream Review

No matter what occasion comes up on the calendar, Baskin-Robbins always seems to have a flavor that captures the spirit. With Thanksgiving on the horizon and fast approaching, the ice cream phenomenon has come up with a holiday-ready combination that adds a new option to your designated feast-worthy desserts. This time, it's an unexpected combination with the decidedly un-ice cream name, Turkey Day Fixin's, and it drops promptly on day one of Thanksgiving month, no sneaky marketing required.

But omitting the flavor elements from the name led me to speculate about what "fixin's" might possibly include. Food companies can play fast and easy when it comes to promotional flavors for the holidays. Jones Soda's full Thanksgiving flavor feast took a risk by turning turkey and gravy, and mashed potatoes into beverage flavors, which still sounds like a mistake. Does Baskin-Robbins follow suit and add green bean casserole to its creamy base? Does it throw black olives, mashed cranberries, and that weird stuff from the relish tray into the mix? Thankfully, the label at the scoop shop describes the flavor as sweet potato and autumn spice ice cream with ribbons of cranberry sauce and bits of cornbread. Now we're talking turkey!