What, Exactly, Is Steak Milanesa?

Many might consider an affinity for deep-fried foods very North American, but the international popularity of steak milanesa proves U.S. citizens aren't the only ones who appreciate a good piece of breaded, fried meat. Crafted by washing supremely thin, tenderized cuts of beef in egg before rolling them in breadcrumbs and pan-frying them, steak milanesa is one of Argentina's most favored and in-demand dishes.

While steak milanesa is strongly associated with several South American countries, its actual roots are in Milan, Italy, as its name implies. Similar to Austrian wiener schnitzel, the Italian preparation, called Cotoletta alla Milanese, employs tenderized veal cutlets rather than top round, which is generally preferred in Argentinian cuisine. Because milanesa is more so a style of preparation than a specific dish, chicken milanesa, as well as pork, beef, and veal, can all receive the same treatment.

Golden brown and crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside, steak milanesa is a simple dish that allows the highly tenderized meat to truly shine. Served in fine dining restaurants, low-key lunch spots, and everywhere in between, the simplicity of steak milanesa allows the dish to transcend culture and class.