TikTok's Copycat Kid Cuisine Meals Are The Touch Of Nostalgia We Need

Although millennials have moved on from the days of sticking a bright blue tray of Kid Cuisine in the microwave after school, it's easy to be hit with a wave of nostalgia when spotting them in the freezer aisle. The excitement of digging into your favorite entrees was always a delight in the 1990s, especially if the one you were feasting on featured a fudgy brownie or rich chocolate pudding for dessert. KC, the smiling penguin mascot for the Conagra brand, can still be seen in grocery stores today. That cartoon penguin's feathered face is plastered on Kid Cuisine boxes that both kids and parents alike will treat themselves to. Although the food has always been marketed as a balanced meal, it certainly isn't the perfect picture of nutrition. That doesn't stop us from wanting to create copycat Kid Cuisine meals to satiate our need for nostalgia.

Throwing It Down on TikTok is one account that's helping those who used to love Kid Cuisine meals realize that they don't have to leave them in the past. You can still enjoy them as grownup versions of favorite childhood foods. Copycat recipes are all over the internet. When you find recipe videos that mimic the vintage aesthetic (yes, the 90s are considered vintage at this point) with a grainy VHS filter and bops you used to jam out to, it's easy to get excited about recreating old favorites you thought the world had moved on from.