In Japan, McDonald's Milkshake And Pudding Is An Unrivaled Pairing

Japan is well known for being a food travel destination. From sushi with the freshest seafood to ramen with the most flavor-packed broth you'll ever taste, cities across Japan attract foodies who are looking to travel. The cherry on top, however, is the plethora of unique desserts that Japan offers. Japanese cheesecake, for example, is a more airy take on the rich version found in the U.S. Matcha Mont Blanc combines Japanese and European flavors. Best of all, these desserts are never too sweet or rich.

This is why we're not surprised to see a new dessert pairing go viral on TikTok. This sweet and creamy combo involves a quick stop at Japanese McDonald's for a milkshake and a run to a convenience store for a Japanese custard pudding called purin. The video's creator, jukananan727, showed how if you take a vanilla McShake and add a cup of purin on top, you have a smooth dessert that you can eat with a straw or with a spoon. The video left users in the comment section wishing they could visit Japan to try it themselves. This pudding milkshake should be treated as evidence of why, in the words of one commenter, "Japanese desserts are so elite."