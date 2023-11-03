The Halloween Potato Trend, Explained

This year's Halloween trick-or-treating brought plenty of treats, but a few more tricks than usual. Don't be surprised if your kid pulled a potato out of their bag this Halloween. Trick-or-treaters looking to fill their bags with chocolates and gummies might have been given the root vegetable instead. While it may have been a candy letdown for the more skeptical, this bizarre Halloween potato trend that has been widely documented on TikTok was all in good fun. At best, it became the highlight of many kids' nights.

That's right, there's a good chance that the children who got potatoes this year actually opted for this vegetable. Many of the houses that participated in the trend made giving potatoes part of an experiment-like game. They placed both potatoes and candy in the same bowl and gave the trick-or-treaters the option to choose whichever they liked, with little or no explanation. The reason behind it was a curiosity to see which the children would prefer when given the freedom to choose. Some immediately took the potatoes, others were less thrilled about this option, but all were at least a little bit amused. Getting actual sustenance instead of candy seems like a win to us, too.