Steak 'N Shake Menu Items The Staff Avoid At All Costs

Without a doubt, Steak 'N Shake's Frisco Melt is the most consumer-celebrated bite on the menu. But what makes this particular sandwich stand out from all the other fast food variants of patty melts out there? That would be the Frisco Sauce drizzled within, the taste of which has enticed customers for years. "What's in the Frisco sauce?" asked a consumer on Reddit, joining in with the myriad of voices wanting to know the same. But according to the responding employee, the dazzling sauce that makes the Frisco Melt unique is really nothing more than Thousand Island dressing.

"Also worked at a steak n shake," confessed a corroborating employee on a separate Reddit thread discussing the same topic. "The **** came out of a bag with the label "1k island dres". It tastes like any other thousand island I've had. They call it Frisco sauce on the menu but it's the same dressing servers give out for salad." Some customers went on to debate this, insisting that there must be some additional, zesty ingredient mixed in — and an employee on another thread claimed that extra kick was a hint of french dressing in the Thousand Island Frisco Sauce. Whether or not this is true, it would seem that all (or at least the vast majority) of the sauce we have romanticized is nothing more than a dressing you could buy at the store ... and we aren't sure we like the feeling that gives us inside.