How Does Chipotle's Carne Asada Differ From Its Classic Steak?

Carne asada first hit the restaurant's menu in 2019 as one of Chipotle's limited-time meats. According to a press release, over 10 million different customers ordered the meat option during its first tenure. It returned in 2020 and is back again as of September 2023. Clearly, folks didn't need to know all the details about Chipotle's carne asada before giving the protein option a try. For others, though, differentiating it from Chipotle's standard steak was a bit tricky.

Ultimately, both Chipotle's steak option and its carne asada come from its hormone and antibiotic-free beef. The cut and seasonings are what set the two apart. The carne asada is seasoned with spices like cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper, as well as lime juice and finely chopped cilantro. Chipotle's carne asada is always made with skirt steak, ensuring that it's consistently juicy and tender. It's then cut into thin slices rather than cubes. How and at what temperature the carne asada is cooked is entirely dependent on the specific cut.

Carne asada is clearly popular enough to make multiple returns to Chipotle's menu. Even so, as of now, it's still only a limited-time option. In its third iteration, though, this beloved protein pick is available in the new Carne Asada Quesadilla, as well as in its other standard forms.