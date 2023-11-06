How Does Chipotle's Carne Asada Differ From Its Classic Steak?
If Chipotle is one of your go-to fast casual restaurants, you know that one of the best parts of this popular chain is how many customization options it offers. Sometimes, though, having more options can actually make decisions tougher. When ordering Chipotle, plenty of people make the mistake of choosing the wrong meat to add to their meals. If you've ever found yourself in the restaurant's line stuck between ordering steak and carne asada because you simply don't know the difference, you're definitely not alone. Luckily, the differences are really quite simple, and knowing exactly what they are will make your next trip to Chipotle that much easier.
Ultimately, the differences between Chipotle's classic steak and its carne asada come down to the cut of meat that's used, how it's cooked and cut, and the seasonings that are included. So, aside from both of these protein options coming from the same beef, they're actually very different options that will each offer something specific and unique to your meal.
Carne asada
Carne asada first hit the restaurant's menu in 2019 as one of Chipotle's limited-time meats. According to a press release, over 10 million different customers ordered the meat option during its first tenure. It returned in 2020 and is back again as of September 2023. Clearly, folks didn't need to know all the details about Chipotle's carne asada before giving the protein option a try. For others, though, differentiating it from Chipotle's standard steak was a bit tricky.
Ultimately, both Chipotle's steak option and its carne asada come from its hormone and antibiotic-free beef. The cut and seasonings are what set the two apart. The carne asada is seasoned with spices like cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper, as well as lime juice and finely chopped cilantro. Chipotle's carne asada is always made with skirt steak, ensuring that it's consistently juicy and tender. It's then cut into thin slices rather than cubes. How and at what temperature the carne asada is cooked is entirely dependent on the specific cut.
Carne asada is clearly popular enough to make multiple returns to Chipotle's menu. Even so, as of now, it's still only a limited-time option. In its third iteration, though, this beloved protein pick is available in the new Carne Asada Quesadilla, as well as in its other standard forms.
Classic steak
While carne asada may be an elusive item on Chipotle's menu, its classic steak is always available. Instead of using a particular cut for its steak as it does with its carne asada, Chipotle sources its steak from many different cuts of beef. These include the inside round, the outside round, the bottom and top rounds, and the eye of round, as well as sirloin, sirloin top, ball tip, and knuckle. The steak is prepared sous vide over low heat for a longer cooking time than the chain's carne asada. This helps keep the meat from being tough, regardless of the cut. It's then cooked to medium rare with a charred outer portion.
The blend of spices on the chain's steak differs from that of its carne asada. Both share the classic blend of salt, pepper, cumin, and oregano, but the steak's seasoning is finished with chipotle pepper and garlic. Finally, the steak is cut into small, bite-sized chunks rather than larger, thinner slices.