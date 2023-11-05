Aldi's Everything-Bagel-Cream-Cheese-Stuffed Shrimp Is Too Much

Trader Joe's may have kicked off the everything-bagel seasoning trend when it combined all of the spice blend's various components into its Everything But The Bagel seasoning in 2017, but Aldi has since gotten its hand in the game. The German grocer offers the fan-favorite mixture in a number of flavors and has incorporated it into several other products, including pigs in a blanket, dip, and even cold smoked salmon. Recently, Aldi introduced yet another everything-inspired treat for customers to try — though this one isn't exactly getting all of the chain's loyal shoppers excited to toss it in their carts.

On October 30, 2023, Instagram user @adventuresinaldi spotted a new product in their local Aldi: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Stuffed Breaded Shrimp. If you're thinking that sounds like too many words, you're not alone. Featuring panko-crusted shrimp that's seasoned with everything-bagel flavors and filled with cream cheese, it appears this frozen product is just a bit too much for some Aldi fans.

"Doesn't sound good to me," one Instagram user commented. Seemingly in agreement, another Instagram user simply said, "ew," while a third shopper on Reddit even admitted to passing on the Aldi find several weeks in a row. "I just keep going ... hmmmm ... no," they said.