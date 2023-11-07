A Thin Burger Patty Is Key For Copycat Big Macs That Taste Like McDonald's

Do you know how to make a Big Mac? Sure, who doesn't? All you need, as per the old jingle, is "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, [and] onions on a sesame seed bun." If you really want to get into the technicalities, though, it takes a bit more digging to come up with a formula for an accurate recreation of McDonald's half-century-old specialty.

Mashed recipe recreator Jake Vigliotti began his research into making a Big Mac copycat right at the source — he deconstructed a Big Mac, weighed the patties, and found each one to be slightly less than an ounce. As he points out, "That's a pretty tiny patty." Still, that's how McDonald's does it, so if you want an accurate Big Mac, you'll only need about ⅛ pound of beef. Well, maybe a tiny bit more, since ground beef does lose some of its weight as it cooks. "That means," says Vigliotti, "we need to start with a patty somewhere around 1.2 ounces." Double that to make two patties and that means you're going to need about 2 ½ ounces of meat for your burger. Still, what the Big Mac lacks in meat, it makes up for with all of its other toppings.