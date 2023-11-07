Replace Bananas With Strawberries For A Fresh Take On A Classic Dessert

Bananas Foster is one of the great American desserts. Just the name Bananas Foster is evocative of its birthplace in New Orleans, conjuring up the unmistakable flavors of brown butter, bananas, and vanilla ice cream. For some, replacing one of these ingredients is food sacrilege. Nevertheless, the recipe for this dessert leaves a lot of room for experimentation. And, of course, not everybody is a fan of bananas. Whether it's the mushy texture or allergies, people who can't eat bananas shouldn't be denied the "Foster" part of this magnificent dish. Enter Strawberries Foster, a fresh take on this classic dessert.

Strawberries Foster might not be easy to find on restaurant dessert menus, but you can make it yourself at home. It only takes a few ingredients and a couple of simple steps. Just heat butter and dark rum in a saucepan. Then, add strawberries, allowing them to coat in the sauce with some sugar for the desired sweetness. Once the fruit is well coated and warmed through, you can add it as a topper for ice cream or eat it on its own.