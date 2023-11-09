The Best Fast Food Menu Items To Serve On Hanukkah

The holidays are a magical time full of family, friends, and, above all else, food. It is impossible to imagine the holiday season without copious amounts of delicious treats perfect for each holiday. That being the case, not everyone wants to cook. With so much going on, sometimes you need a quick stop for some comfort food.

Hanukkah, in particular, has eight nights of festivities. Hanukkah celebrates the victory of the Maccabees and the reclamation of their land. After their success, they had just one day's worth of oil to light their ceremonial menorah. But in a miracle, that one day of oil lasted for eight. Now, to celebrate, we light the menorah each night and eat — you guessed it — fried food.

Traditional foods include latkes, which are potato pancakes. These are often served with applesauce and sour cream on the side. Another traditional food is sufganiyot, which are fried jelly donuts. And fried potatoes and donuts naturally lend themselves to a fast food trip.

Of course, there are other foods traditionally eaten on Hanukkah. Anything fried in oil keeps with the theme. Cheese is also an accepted Hanukkah traditional food, as are brisket and chocolate coins called gelt. Each family and culture has their own favorite traditions, but there is a fast food option for just about everyone.