13 Best Store-Bought Peppermint Treats To Sweeten Up Your Holidays

After pumpkin spice has had its day in the autumn sun and temperatures bottom out into more wintry territory, grocery shoppers will finally see a resurgence of goodies flavored with the brisk essence of peppermint. Fans of blustery cool tastes will thrill once again to find an avalanche of flavors that have long been associated with winter holidays. You may find peppermint indulgences all year round, but until the calendar strikes December, you might not realize just how much they add to your late-year enjoyment.

Unlike years past when outlets as big as Starbucks experienced a peppermint shortage during its most mocha moments, chain grocery shops will have little trouble stocking a supply of peppermint temptations. Like drinking your peppermint in a chocolate coffee concoction? You'll be covered. Prefer having a creamy candy-coated encounter with peppermint as the main essence? That's on the list for sure. Favor something more elegant, like a butter cookie that keeps its peppermint hidden modestly within? It's a sure thing. In fact, no matter how you choose to spend your peppermint moments, our round-up of the coolest treats infused with this winter-ready flavor has options that are sure to freshen up whatever sweet occasion you're celebrating.