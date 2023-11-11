Meet Pepparkakor, Sweden's Take On Ginger Cookies

Pepparkakor are flavored with a blend of spices, including ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Unlike some softer gingerbread recipes, pepparkakors are intended to be very thin and crisp. Many enjoy them on their own as a part of the Swedish fika tradition, which is basically an extended afternoon tea break. The cookies taste delicious after you dip them into a cup of coffee or tea. During Christmas festivities, it is typical to serve them with a cup of the Swedish mulled wine glögg.

Pepparkakor can include coverings of frosting or powdered sugar, but it's also common for people to eat them plain. Some recipes call for the addition of almonds or raisins, similar to German-style gingerbread "lebkuchen." Another common pairing that might strike you as odd is pepparkakor and bleu cheese. Evidently, the sharp, peppery spices go well with the funky but creamy flavors of bleu cheese. If you want to pair them with something quintessentially Swedish and aren't quite hardcore enough to slab bleu cheese on top, you can't go wrong with some whipped cream and lingonberries.

You can make pepparkakor at home as long as you have a few basic baking tools. There is no special equipment required, much like American gingerbread. If you're over holiday baking already, you can snag some at Ikea and other Northern European holiday and food stores. Those cookies might go by ginger thins or ginger crisps rather than pepparkakor, though.