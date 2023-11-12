Lemon And Lime Juice Are Essential To Copycat Chipotle Tomato Salsa

Salsa, unlike guacamole, may not be extra at Chipotle, but there are still plenty of reasons why you might want to make a copycat version. Reason No. 1: You didn't get enough salsa in your delivery order. Reason No. 2: You're making copycat Chipotle at home, such as this tasty barbcoa recipe or this one for a super-sized chicken burrito. Reason No. 3: You have a bag of chips and nothing to dip them in.

It doesn't matter why you might need some Chipotle tomato salsa stat, since recipe developer Catherine Brookes has you covered with this recipe recreation that takes just 10 minutes to make and requires only seven ingredients. Okay, seven may be on the high side for a simple salsa cruda such as this one, but in addition to the typical tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeños, and salt, Brookes insists that you also need two types of citrus juice. Why both lemon and lime? Well, she feels that both of these are needed in order to better replicate the taste of Chipotle's original and make the salsa nice and zingy. Besides, as any pirate will tell you, double the citrus means twice the protection from scurvy, aarrhh!