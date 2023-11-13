Elevate Your Turkey Brine With These Unique Ingredients

It's an open secret that turkey, though delicious, has the tendency to be dry and tough, an outcome that can ruin a holiday meal no matter how much gravy and cranberry sauce you have on hand. There are many ways to prepare it, but regardless of whether you prefer roasting, deep-frying, or smoking this centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal, brining, the process of soaking meat in saltwater, should be your first port of call. It is, quite simply, the key to the most tender, juicy bird you will ever produce.

Contrary to what you might assume, the added moisture isn't achieved by absorbing the water in the brine. It's the work of the other ingredient. The salt acts as a denaturing agent, weakening the lattice of coiled protein fibers in the meat. As the turkey cooks, the protein fibers contract, but because they are weaker, they do not squeeze out as much moisture as they normally would.

It's best to let your turkey soak for 12 to 24 hours to allow the salt to work its magic. One of the best ways to take advantage of the lengthy soaking time is to add flavorful ingredients to the salty solution. As the turkey sits in the liquid, it will absorb not only salt but whatever other ingredients you choose to add. We've rounded up a list of some of the best options to make your brine work overtime to create the most flavorful, succulent turkey you've ever tasted.