Give Banana Bread A Tart Upgrade With Leftover Cranberry Sauce

The holiday season is the perfect time to enjoy any number of autumnal staple dishes. From Thanksgiving dinner go-to's to cozy fall baked goods, it's time to whip out all of your classic seasonal recipes. One way to take your holiday leftovers to the next level is to serve them in new and innovative ways; for one seasonal classic in particular, you can easily transform it into a whole new dish with a simple addition.

Maybe you're the family member who's always going for another bite of cranberry sauce at the holiday dinner table, or perhaps cranberry sauce is your least favorite side at Thanksgiving. Either way, this hack for incorporating your cranberry sauce leftovers into an entirely new meal means that you're in for a real treat when leftovers time rolls around. One thing that makes cranberry sauce unique is its sweet-yet-tart nature, which meshes perfectly with savory flavors. By that same token, this unique side dish can revamp a baked good that may sometimes feel overly sweet: banana bread.