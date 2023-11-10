Who Needs A Turkey When TikTok's Savory Thanksgiving Cupcakes Exist?

Turkey may be at the center of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, but people have long been putting their own twist on the holiday meal. Whether it's a deep-fried turkey, the cajun-style Thanksgiving turkey at Popeyes, or a turkey pot pie, more people are doing their own thing and creating new customs for Thanksgiving dinner. So when TikToker @naughtyfork shared a video showing how easy it is to make Thanksgiving cupcakes, it's not surprising that the reactions were overwhelmingly positive.

"Am I making savory cupcakes for Thanksgiving? Now I am," wrote one commenter. While the TikToker referred to the cupcakes as appetizers, many disagreed. "That ain't no appetizer...that's a meal. And I want [five]," joked an admirer. "I would eat this over the meal. [This] looks amazing," said another. The recipe consists of a honey butter biscuit layered with cheese, butter, mashed potato frosting, and a generous drizzle of gravy. To finish it off, a popcorn chicken nugget dipped in honey butter is perched on top.

It may not be what many expect when they think of Thanksgiving, but savory cupcakes are gaining in popularity. If you think these would be perfect for your holiday table, there are many different ways to customize your own Thanksgiving cupcakes.