The Secret To A Mouth-Watering Mushroom And Swiss Hamburger Is All In The Fungi
When the time comes to dress up a juicy burger, one of the most delicious and refined flavor combinations is that of mushroom and Swiss cheese. The classic pairing matches up meaty, earthy, savory mushrooms with the cheese's nutty creaminess. But to make the most of this incredible mix, it's vital to focus on the fungi.
Mashed Recipe Developer Michelle McGlinn's mushroom and Swiss hamburger recipe calls for sliced baby bella mushrooms, also known as cremini mushrooms. They're an ideal match for this recipe for several reasons, including their availability at most supermarkets and grocery stores. Compared to the also-common white (or button) mushrooms, they provide a more noticeable flavor while remaining less expensive than other higher-end varieties. They're also the perfect size for topping off burgers.
Full-sized portobello mushrooms can also be used in a pinch, though they'll need to be chopped or diced to the appropriate size. Home cooks can also opt for shiitake, porcini, or even oyster mushrooms instead, though the latter may not have the same texture, while the former two can be noticeably pricier.
The method matters
Beyond which mushrooms you choose, the method for cooking them is also critical for crafting the ideal mushroom and Swiss burger. McGlinn's recipe calls for cooking them in a pan with butter over medium heat, supplemented with a bit of beer to deglaze the pan and add flavor.
By cooking the mushrooms down until the liquid is totally absorbed, you can ensure you're driving out as much water as possible, concentrating the mushroom taste and supplementing it with beer's malty, complex flavor. The sugars in the beer also caramelize the mushrooms' exterior, lending a subtle sweetness. As for additional seasonings, McGlinn keeps it simple with just salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Still, nothing is stopping you from adding enhancements like garlic, thyme, or any spice profile you desire.
All that's left is to dress your burgers, laying the mushrooms atop the cheese-covered patty to complete this delicious and upscale variation on the home burger. About ¼ cup is typical, but diners can easily add more or less to their taste. By keeping these finer fungi points in mind, you'll ensure your next mushroom and Swiss burger is your best yet.