The Secret To A Mouth-Watering Mushroom And Swiss Hamburger Is All In The Fungi

When the time comes to dress up a juicy burger, one of the most delicious and refined flavor combinations is that of mushroom and Swiss cheese. The classic pairing matches up meaty, earthy, savory mushrooms with the cheese's nutty creaminess. But to make the most of this incredible mix, it's vital to focus on the fungi.

Mashed Recipe Developer Michelle McGlinn's mushroom and Swiss hamburger recipe calls for sliced baby bella mushrooms, also known as cremini mushrooms. They're an ideal match for this recipe for several reasons, including their availability at most supermarkets and grocery stores. Compared to the also-common white (or button) mushrooms, they provide a more noticeable flavor while remaining less expensive than other higher-end varieties. They're also the perfect size for topping off burgers.

Full-sized portobello mushrooms can also be used in a pinch, though they'll need to be chopped or diced to the appropriate size. Home cooks can also opt for shiitake, porcini, or even oyster mushrooms instead, though the latter may not have the same texture, while the former two can be noticeably pricier.