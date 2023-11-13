What To Do With Leftover Coffee (Rather Than Throw Out Good Java)

Coffee is an integral part of daily life for a lot of people. In fact, for many of us, it's one of the first things we think about when we wake up and the first order of business we attend to in the morning. According to data collected by Drive Research, three out of every four Americans (74%) drink coffee on a daily basis, and 68% of them brew it at home. If you're in that latter category, you probably end up with leftovers on occasion. Maybe you make too much because you overestimate your morning cravings. Maybe your plans for the day change, and you end up buying an afternoon latte at a coffee shop rather than finishing what you have at home. Or maybe you simply ascribe to the philosophy that it's better to have too much than too little. Whatever the reason, we've all poured coffee down the drain at some point, knowing that we're maxed out on caffeine but wishing we didn't have to waste the all-important brew.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to repurpose leftover coffee that don't involve swigging another mug full of caffeine. Some of them are so delicious that you might start intentionally making more coffee than you can drink just so you can turn it into one of these recipes. And while you're at it, check out our guide for repurposing leftover coffee grounds.