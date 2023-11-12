The Key To Sauteed Mushrooms Is About So Much More Than Butter

Sauteed mushrooms, in their simplest form, are just what the name implies: mushrooms that have been cooked in a pan using a small amount of butter or oil (or bacon drippings, suet, lard, or any other type of fat). To give this meaty, yet fairly bland, vegetable a flavor boost, however, various other ingredients are often added to the mix. Some sauteed mushroom recipes will add a little acid in the form of lemon juice or vinegar, but in this recipe, Mashed developer Catherine Brookes is instead doubling down on the savory flavor by doctoring her fungi with soy sauce. This ingredient, she tells us, "helps to give a deeper umami to the mushrooms."

While soy sauce is often associated with Asian-inspired dishes, it can actually be used as a secret salt substitute in scrambled eggs and other dishes in need of a little extra something. Soy sauce can also be fairly salty, though, depending on which brand you use and whether you opt for a low-sodium variety or not. For this reason, if you're cooking your mushrooms, eggs, or anything else with this ingredient, you might want to hold off on adding any additional salt until the soy sauce and other ingredients have cooked for a few minutes to, in Brookes' words, "allow the flavors to combine." The longer the soy sauce simmers, the more concentrated (and thus salty) it may become, so you might find that the finished mushrooms don't need any added salt at all.