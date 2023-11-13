Tasty Bite's Indian-Inspired Lip Balms Review: Heating Up Those Parched Lips

Bucking the tradition of working sweet flavors into lip balms, Indian-American food producer Tasty Bites is applying the intense spice blends of its prepared Indian dishes to a spicy lip balm line that aims to add a savory dimension to skincare. The idea is innovative enough to garner attention and out-there enough to warrant a second look. After all, it's not every day that a food company specializing in traditional flavors from India and Southeastern Asia applies its seasonings to a non-edible product. These balms are gender-neutral, inviting everyone with a taste for adventure to crack open a stick and give it a try.

If all you've ever experienced from your lip balm is a kiss of fruit, candy, or dessert essences, these culinary blends are bound to be surprising. But do seasonings created for lunch and dinner dishes translate into a lip balm palatable enough to please? And how perceptible are the specific flavors when merged with sunflower oil-based wax? With an intriguing factor that was off the charts, we knew we had to try them for ourselves to see just how hot these lip balms get.