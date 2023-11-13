José Andrés' Global Restaurant Guide Is Truly A Holiday Gift

When planning a vacation — or any long-distance travel — it's common to seek recommendations from people you trust about where to stay, what to eat, and which attractions to visit, especially if you're visiting a specific destination for the first time. On November 10, celebrity chef and restaurant owner José Andrés announced on Instagram that he's launching a new service called The Chef's List to give the world a record of his favorite spots to eat and drink around the globe.

This project began because, according to Andrés' post, people frequently ask him for recommendations of where to dine when they're traveling. Andrés also said that, because many restaurants are close to his heart, he wanted to build a community around his love of global cuisine. He added that the platform will include input from some of his peers, such as Eva Longoria and Marcus Samuelson, as well as from users who subscribe to the service.

To join, potential contributors must prove they have "good taste" by emailing the site and detailing what foods they like to eat. "We want to trust each other's recommendations, so we need you to show that you're really into this, like I am," Andrés wrote on his blog.