Red Lobster's New Lobster & Shrimp Celebration Is A Seafood Smash-Up

At the stroke of midnight on Halloween, something truly terrifying occurs. Every type of business simultaneously declares that the holiday season is upon us. Eek! While Red Lobster is no exception, we will give the chain a little credit by acknowledging that it's not going too overboard on the holly jollification. About the only overtly holiday-themed item on the menu is a drink called "Snowglobe Sangria," but for the most part, instead of trying to cram visions of sugarplums into our noggins, Red Lobster invites us to celebrate all things shrimp and lobster, which is kind of its wheelhouse anyway, but still, there are a few new items worth exploring on the restaurant's limited-time winter menu.

One of these dishes, the Lobster & Shrimp Holiday Feast, consists of lobster and shrimp meat cooked in a sauce flavored with orange and rosemary. Another item, billed as Lobster & Shrimp Overboard, comes with a whole lobster tail along with a shrimp skewer and a linguini dish featuring both kinds of seafood. However, It's the third that really intrigues us. The Lobster & Cheddar Bay-Stuffed Shrimp includes a lobster tail and stuffed shrimp, but the wow factor comes from the filling — a stuffing is made from Cheddar Bay biscuits! These, of course, are the real reason everybody goes to Red Lobster in the first place.