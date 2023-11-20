Cranberry Sidecar Thanksgiving Jell-O Shots Recipe

Welcome to a Thanksgiving celebration with a spirited twist! Elevate your holiday festivities with a delightful fusion of tradition and modern flair by serving up recipe developer Patterson Watkins' cranberry sidecar Thanksgiving Jell-O shots. This cheery concoction combines the vibrant hues and tart goodness of cranberries with the classic sophistication of a sidecar cocktail, resulting in a playful yet refined treat that will have your guests toasting to gratitude and good times.

"Post-feast is when I would like to serve these ABV treats," as Watkins tells us. "Settle the bellies and liven the spirit after all that turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, casseroles, pies..." These gelatin shots are a creative departure from the ordinary, infusing the essence of Thanksgiving into each wobbly bite. Plus, they're served in orange peels for an elevated shot experience — no more squeezing the dregs of Jell-O from the bottom of a plastic cup!