Cranberry Sidecar Thanksgiving Jell-O Shots Recipe
Welcome to a Thanksgiving celebration with a spirited twist! Elevate your holiday festivities with a delightful fusion of tradition and modern flair by serving up recipe developer Patterson Watkins' cranberry sidecar Thanksgiving Jell-O shots. This cheery concoction combines the vibrant hues and tart goodness of cranberries with the classic sophistication of a sidecar cocktail, resulting in a playful yet refined treat that will have your guests toasting to gratitude and good times.
"Post-feast is when I would like to serve these ABV treats," as Watkins tells us. "Settle the bellies and liven the spirit after all that turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, casseroles, pies..." These gelatin shots are a creative departure from the ordinary, infusing the essence of Thanksgiving into each wobbly bite. Plus, they're served in orange peels for an elevated shot experience — no more squeezing the dregs of Jell-O from the bottom of a plastic cup!
Gather your cranberry sidecar Thanksgiving Jell-O shot ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For these Jell-O shots, you will need cranberry Jell-O mix, water, brandy, orange liqueur, and lemon juice. Don't forget the oranges for the festive vehicles.
Step 1: Create orange peel cups
Scoop out the flesh of the oranges, keeping the peel intact, to create orange peel cups. Place the cups in a muffin tin (this will help keep the Jell-O stable) and set aside.
Step 2: Add the Jell-O mix to a bowl
Place the cranberry Jell-O mix in a large bowl and set aside.
Step 3: Boil water
Place 1 cup water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat.
Step 4: Stir the boiling water into the Jell-O mix
Once boiling, carefully pour the water into the bowl with the Jell-O mix, and stir continuously until dissolved.
Step 5: Add the remaining ingredients and stir
Add the remaining water, brandy, orange liqueur, and lemon juice to the bowl, and stir to combine.
Step 6: Prepare to pour
Transfer the Jell-O mixture to a cup with a spout for easy pouring.
Step 7: Pour Jell-O into orange cups and chill
Carefully pour the mixture into the orange cups, filling as close to the top as possible. Place the muffin tin in the refrigerator and chill until the Jell-O is firm, about 4-6 hours.
Step 8: Slice the chilled orange halves
Once firm, remove from the refrigerator, then slice the orange halves into quarters.
Step 9: Enjoy right away or store in the fridge
Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
When can you serve these cranberry sidecar Jell-O shots?
These cranberry sidecar Jell-O Shots aren't limited to Thanksgiving alone; they're a versatile and crowd-pleasing treat that can add plenty of levity to various occasions. Spread the cheer at Christmas or New Year's gatherings with these vibrantly tart shots; embrace the rich, warm colors of fall at any autumn-themed event; or add a splash of color and fun to pre-wedding celebrations, impressing guests with this stylish treat. Whether for an adult birthday party or a milestone celebration, these Jell-O shots are a festive way to toast in a different format than a shot glass or Champagne flute.
"Tailgates would be fun too!" Watkins elaborates. "These are absolutely, deliciously seasonal — perfect for the fall and winter." But they'll also be good long after the colder months. Feel free to serve them at your summer backyard gatherings for a refreshing and alternative to the classic vodka cranberry.
What type of liquor is best in these cranberry sidecar Thanksgiving Jell-O shots?
For this dish, Watkins has chosen spirits that complement the flavors of cranberry and citrus while also adding a touch of warmth. A classic sidecar cocktail traditionally includes brandy, orange liqueur, and lemon juice. "Orange liqueur can come in many different shapes, sizes, and price points," Watkins tells us. "You'll find all sorts of brands — like Cointreau, Grand Marnier, and Combier — but curaçao and triple sec will work too, and they tend to be less expensive."
She also advises, "For the brandy, you really do not need to go all-in on the high-end, unless you want to," so feel free to save the nicer stuff for sipping on its own. Not typically a brandy fan? No problem. Watkins points out that those miniature, 50-milliliter bottles of booze will give you all the brandy you need for this recipe, plus a taster left over.
- 3 oranges, halved
- 1 (3-ounce) packet cranberry Jell-O mix
- 1 ¼ cups water, divided
- ⅓ cup brandy
- 3 tablespoons orange liqueur
- ¼ cup lemon juice
|Calories per Serving
|71
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|12.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|10.7 g
|Sodium
|34.5 mg
|Protein
|0.9 g