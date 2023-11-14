Friends-Inspired Central Perk Coffeehouse Serves Up Ross' Thanksgiving Sandwich

The show "Friends" is so widely popular that it would be nearly improbable to have not seen at least a bit of some episodes. That's why even if you never watched the whole show through, you would likely recognize its iconic sets — like the coffee shop called Central Perk where the characters would gather to hang out. Its inviting orange couch and iconic storefront are central to many "Friends" scenes. Soon, a version of this fictional coffee shop will exist in the real world. Not only will "Friends" fans be able to drink their very own Central Perk coffee, but according to the menu at Boston's Central Perk Coffeehouse, it will boast many nods to the foods that appeared throughout the sitcom.

One of these menu items is a Thanksgiving sandwich much like the one made by character Ross Geller in a Season 5 episode titled "The One with Ross' Sandwich." This sandwich, which Ross dubs "the Moist Maker," features turkey and "an extra slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle." Central Perk's menu channels his love for Thanksgiving leftovers in its version of "The Moist Maker," complete with turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. Two other sandwiches on Central Perks's new menu include Joey's Meatball Sub and a vegetarian sandwich for a meatless option.