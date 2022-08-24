Friends Fans Can Now Drink Their Very Own Central Perk Coffee
If you've ever watched the hit sitcom "Friends," you'll probably remember Central Perk – the coffee house that served as a meeting place of sorts for the six main characters. The show and the shop are both so well known that a Central Perk pop-up shop appeared in New York City for the show's 20th anniversary, per E! News. The event was titled "The One With the Free Coffee," which pays homage to the style in which each "Friends" episode is named. Even though the final episode of "Friends" aired in 2004 (per History), NBC still sells Central Perk mugs that make fans feel like they're at the famed coffee house themselves.
In 2018, "Friends" was one of the most popular shows on Netflix, according to Slate. Since the show started streaming in 2015, it racked up 54.3 million hours of watch time. With numbers like that, it's safe to say that the show is still making waves with those who watch it, and if you're one of those people, there's a Central Perk update you'll be glad to hear about.
Central Perk is coming to you
If you've always wanted to visit Central Perk, you're in luck. The first brick-and-mortar location of the coffee shop is slated to open in 2023 (via People). According to Central Perk's website, several stores are planned to open around the country, and the beverages will be created with the help of Tom Colicchio, the head judge and mentor on Bravo's "Top Chef."
To celebrate the announcement, Central Perk has released three coffee blends named after famous moments and sayings from the TV show. The "How You Doin'?" blend is a medium roast (via YouTube), the "We Were on a Coffee Break" is a dark roast, and the "Pivot Blend" is a medium to dark roast. "[The coffee shop will be] imbued with the same heart and soul as the iconic setting from the series," Warner Bros. said to People, adding, "Central Perk Coffeehouse will be a place for fans (and friends) to slow down and come together over great coffee and eats." For those interested in drinking along at home, Central Perk is also offering a customizable coffee subscription. The first 6,000 people to sign up will receive a collectible can of "How You Doin'?" for free.