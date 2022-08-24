Friends Fans Can Now Drink Their Very Own Central Perk Coffee

If you've ever watched the hit sitcom "Friends," you'll probably remember Central Perk – the coffee house that served as a meeting place of sorts for the six main characters. The show and the shop are both so well known that a Central Perk pop-up shop appeared in New York City for the show's 20th anniversary, per E! News. The event was titled "The One With the Free Coffee," which pays homage to the style in which each "Friends" episode is named. Even though the final episode of "Friends" aired in 2004 (per History), NBC still sells Central Perk mugs that make fans feel like they're at the famed coffee house themselves.

In 2018, "Friends" was one of the most popular shows on Netflix, according to Slate. Since the show started streaming in 2015, it racked up 54.3 million hours of watch time. With numbers like that, it's safe to say that the show is still making waves with those who watch it, and if you're one of those people, there's a Central Perk update you'll be glad to hear about.