Restaurant Chain Lasagna Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Along with pizza, pasta, and risotto, lasagna is surely one of Italy's most beloved dishes. Typically layered with sheets of pasta, a rich meat sauce made with ground beef or pork, and a generous sprinkling of cheese, lasagna is a hearty comfort food that has gained popularity worldwide.

While lasagna likely has its roots in ancient Greece, the dish as we know it today originated in Naples, Italy in the 14th century. In fact, the first mention of a recipe for an Italian lasagna appears in a cookbook from the 1390s. The dish was brought to the U.S. by Italian immigrants sometime in the late 19th century and quickly earned a place on American dinner tables. Today, there's even a National Lasagna Day dedicated to honoring this delicious pasta dish.

Lasagna is prominently featured on the menus of various chain restaurants, blending traditional Italian flavors with more modern takes on the classic dish. However, not all variations of this traditional favorite are of the same caliber. With this in mind, we have consulted a variety of community reviews to bring you a ranking of some of the most popular restaurant chain lasagnas.