Restaurant Chain Lasagna Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
Along with pizza, pasta, and risotto, lasagna is surely one of Italy's most beloved dishes. Typically layered with sheets of pasta, a rich meat sauce made with ground beef or pork, and a generous sprinkling of cheese, lasagna is a hearty comfort food that has gained popularity worldwide.
While lasagna likely has its roots in ancient Greece, the dish as we know it today originated in Naples, Italy in the 14th century. In fact, the first mention of a recipe for an Italian lasagna appears in a cookbook from the 1390s. The dish was brought to the U.S. by Italian immigrants sometime in the late 19th century and quickly earned a place on American dinner tables. Today, there's even a National Lasagna Day dedicated to honoring this delicious pasta dish.
Lasagna is prominently featured on the menus of various chain restaurants, blending traditional Italian flavors with more modern takes on the classic dish. However, not all variations of this traditional favorite are of the same caliber. With this in mind, we have consulted a variety of community reviews to bring you a ranking of some of the most popular restaurant chain lasagnas.
11. Bertucci's Lasagna Rustica
Bertucci's bakes its Italian dishes in brick ovens, which typically reach temperatures of 675 degrees. This lets the food cook to a high temperature fast, creating a unique texture and flavor profile that's difficult to replicate with conventional ovens. One dish that's cooked in the restaurant's brick oven is the chain's Lasagna Rustica, crafted with handmade pasta, meat sauce, and a blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Despite the effort that goes into the dish, Bertucci's Lasagna Rustica seems to fail the taste test with most of the restaurant's patrons. One reviewer, who says they used to enjoy Bertucci's fare in the past, expresses their disappointment with the restaurant's current lasagna offering, saying, "I tried the lasagna. WOW.. AGAIN, soft pasta, flavorless ricotta (did they get that at the dollar store, too?), and a so-so sauce." Another patron complains that their lasagna arrived at the table "refrigerator cold," adding, "paid the bar bill and left hungry never to return."
10. Carrabba's Italian Grill Lasagne
The recipe for Carrabba's Italian Grill's Lasagne has reportedly been handed down from generation to generation. In fact, the chain claims that its lasagna is exactly the same as that made by its founder's grandmother. Smothered in pomodoro sauce, the dish comes layered with meat sauce, ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella cheese. Carrabba's Italian Grill chef Elly Cassady shared the chain's lasagna recipe with Kansas City news outlet FOX4, saying that its meat sauce is made with either ground beef or sweet or hot Italian sausage.
According to Carrabba's Italian Grill, its lasagna ranks among the chain's top-selling menu items. We aren't sure why, however, because most reviews for the dish have been less than flattering. One underwhelmed diner says "I used to love going to Carrabba's but the last two times I ordered lasagna it was a joke, didn't look anything like [the picture]. More like a watery pile of slop."
Another patron agrees that the chain's lasagna is nothing to write home about, saying, "The lasagna was a four inch chunk that was an obvious leftover corner piece that was totally dried out and had almost no ricotta and definitely no other signs of any other cheese under the crunchy inedible piece of pasta on top which had a slither of cheese that was SO dry it was inedible as well."
9. Fazoli's Baked Lasagna
Layered with meat sauce, as well as mozzarella and provolone cheese, the Baked Lasagna is one of Fazoli's most-ordered entrées. For those with a hearty appetite, the dish is also available as a part of the Classic Sampler, along with Fettuccine Alfredo and Spaghetti with Meatballs. Alternatively, the Oven-Baked Classic Sampler features the same dishes baked with a blend of mozzarella and provolone. Finally, the Ultimate Sampler comes with Lasagna, Fettuccine Alfredo, Penne with Meat Sauce, and Spaghetti and Meatballs.
Unfortunately, the current version of the lasagna isn't resonating with many diners, with one reviewer saying "Bring back twice-baked lasagna, please! Right now, frozen tastes better than yours and that's really sad." In a similar vein, another patron says the chain should "Bring back the triple meat lasagna please." The main problem with the Baked Lasagna seems to lie with the sauce, with reviewers calling it out for being overly salty and, for some diners, too spicy.
8. Romano's Macaroni Grill Lasagna Bolognese
While we aren't sure about the exact layer count of Romano's Macaroni Grill's Lasagna Bolognese, one thing's for sure — it's more than three! Indeed, the chain once posed the following question on Facebook: "If your lasagna doesn't have at least 3 layers, is it really lasagna?" Aside from the noodles, Romano's Macaroni Grill's take on lasagna also includes Italian sausage, Bolognese sauce, imported pomodorina, ricotta, and mozzarella. Individuals with a voracious appetite can opt for the chain's Mama's Trio, which includes lasagna as well as Chicken Parmesan and Fettuccine Alfredo.
Romano's Macaroni Grill's Lasagna Bolognese has generated a range of reviews among diners, from favorable to critical. On the positive side, the dish has been described as tasty, and even delicious. However, not everybody has been as impressed with the menu item, with one reviewer claiming that "The lasagna looked wonderful but it did not taste wonderful." Another patron agrees that the chain's lasagna doesn't hit the mark, commenting," The entire bottom was brown/burnt and the whole dish tasted old and was virtually inedible."
7. Bravo! Italian Kitchen Lasagna
Founded in 1992, Bravo! Italian Kitchen has since expanded from its home base in Columbus, Ohio, to 14 states across the U.S. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that the chain's success has been thanks to its lasagna, which has received mixed reviews from patrons. The dish is made with the chain's signature meat sauce, along with white Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta. We don't know much beyond this. However, Indianapolis news outlet FOX59, which tried to recreate Bravo! Italian Kitchen's lasagna recipe, claims that it contains marinara and a Parmesan and Romano cheese blend.
If you do manage to get Bravo! Italian Kitchen's Lasagna — there's been at least one complaint that one location was out of the dish — it's probably best to keep your expectations in check. While some reviewers have called the dish delicious and outstanding, others haven't been as impressed. One diner claimed that "the [lasagna] made at Bravo's had no layers — just a long wide lasagna noodle with a tomato base marina and melted shredded mozzarella cheese." Another reviewer echoes this sentiment, saying, "Lasagna should have more than a table spoon of sauce. Not very good."
6. Johnny Carino's Johnny's Fresh Baked Lasagna
From a lineup of pizzas and other classic Italian dishes to more international offerings such as nachos, chicken wings, and burgers, Johnny Carino's caters to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. To accommodate different groups of diners, Johnny's Fresh Baked Lasagna comes in individual and family platter sizes. It's also available as a part of Johnny's Combo, alongside the chain's Chicken Parmesan and Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce.
Made with beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan, Johnny's Fresh Baked Lasagna has received both complementary and damning feedback. One satisfied Tripadvisor reviewer says that the dish doesn't disappoint, adding, "The lasagna I ordered was plenty and nice and hot and just really delicious." On the flip side, another patron presents a completely different perspective, saying that the lasagna was burnt. "I could also see that some layers of the lasagna didn't even have meat or cheese. Felt ripped off," they add.
5. Buca di Beppo Lasagna
Translating to "Joe's Small Place" from Italian, Buca di Beppo is all about family dining and nostalgic decor. As such, it may come as a surprise that the chain's founder has absolutely no family ties to Italy — well, other than a deep appreciation for Italian cuisine. And their commitment to creating quality Italian fare seems to be working since the chain now boasts over 60 outlets. Unfortunately, the restaurant's lasagna doesn't quite live up to the traditional homemade versions you might find in an Italian nonna's kitchen.
Made with a meat sauce, as well as mozzarella, ricotta, Provolone, and Parmesan, Buca di Beppo's Lasagna has received mixed testimonials from diners. Some patrons don't hesitate to praise the dish while others express disappointment. On the positive side, one reviewer goes as far as saying that it's "The BEST lasagna I've ever had in a restaurant. You're going to want some to take home." However, not everybody is as impressed with the dish, with some patrons calling it bland, disappointingly dry, and room temperature
4. Spaghetti Warehouse 15-Layer Lasagna
Spaghetti Warehouse's 15-Layer Lasagna takes three days to make. As outlined by the chain's then-Executive Chef, during the first day, the kitchen prepares the noodle sheets so that they absorb more flavor when the dish is assembled on the second day. On the third day, rather than baking the dish, the kitchen steams it to prevent any drying out (via MySpaghettiWarehouse). The dish is created with meat sauce, freshly made Italian pork sausage, ground beef, ricotta, Romano, and mozzarella cheese. The chain's 15-Layer Lasagna also comes in a version topped with a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Despite the 15 layers, some patrons have complained that the Spaghetti Warehouse lasagna is on the small side. This only goes to show that towering doesn't necessarily translate to big portions. The reviews of the flavor have been mixed. One reviewer says: "If you love Italian sausage in your lasagna then this place is for you!!!" Another patron, however, commented, "Our Incredible 15-Layer Lasagna was flavorful but it is mainly just pasta not a lot of the fillers you expect. [...] Overall disappointing."
3. Olive Garden Lasagna Classico
Olive Garden's Lasagna Classico is a relatively recent menu addition that's replaced older versions of the dish. Back in the '90s, the chain served two types of lasagna: a three-meat version and a chicken and Portobello mushroom version. Later, there was the four-cheese lasagna with Alfredo sauce and chicken. Just as its name suggests, today the chain offers a more classic version of the dish that uses a housemade beef sauce with pan-seared beef and Italian sausage, as well as Parmesan, mozzarella, and pecorino Romano cheese.
Abigail Abesamis Demarest, writing for Insider, complements Olive Garden's lasagna for its traditional Italian sauce and commendable mix of flavors and textures. Harland Adkins from Fast Food Menu Prices is also partial to the dish, noting that it's both filling and tastes home-cooked.
Not everybody agrees, however. One reviewer says that they "Went once and ordered the lasagna and it was small. Went home hungry." Another patron expresses a similar sentiment, saying, "My Lasagna Classico though tiny, was still tasty." If in doubt, you can opt for the chain's Family Style Lasagna Bundle and take the leftovers home.
2. The Old Spaghetti Factory Our Famous Baked Lasagna
Featured in the Founder's Favorites section of the menu, The Old Spaghetti Factory's baked lasagna features marinara, ground beef and pork, and four different cheeses. The entree is served with fresh bread, soup or green salad, and a scoop of spumoni or vanilla ice cream. While we don't know exactly what goes into the recipe for the dish, Cook Eat Share claims that it's crafted something very close to the original, although its version only features three types of cheese (mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan).
The Old Spaghetti Factory's Our Famous Baked Lasagna has received an abundance of favorable reviews from diners. One reviewer says that their entire meal at the chain was delightful, adding that "The Our Famous Baked Lasagna was to die for." Another patron complains that the photo of the dish on the Old Spaghetti Factory's Facebook page doesn't do the menu item justice, commenting, "The lasagna is actually smothered, and amazing. This photo does not do it justice."
1. Maggiano's Little Italy Mom's Lasagna
There's nothing like mom's home cooking, especially if she's Italian. Maggiano's Little Italy understands that the heart of any memorable meal lies in the authenticity and love that goes into it. The chain's Mom's Lasagna pays homage to this sentiment. Hearty and indulgent, the dish features layers of perfectly cooked pasta covered with a rich marinara sauce made with tomatoes, garlic, and onions. The combination of seasoned beef and Italian sausage adds savory depth to this traditional dish, while the smoothness of ricotta ties the dish together.
It comes as no surprise that many diners judge the authenticity of an Italian restaurant by the quality of its classic recipes — including lasagna. A case in point is presented by one patron who says: "If they get lazy with lasagna or spaghetti they're out. Maggiano's has delicious classics!" Another reviewer agrees that the chain's lasagna hits the right spot, commenting, "The Mom's Lasagna Marinara was the best take out lasagna I've had. The marinara sauce was very tasty and the lasagna noodles were so fresh."