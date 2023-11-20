TikTok's Viral Chicken Cobbler Features Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Stress is pretty much inevitable during the holiday season despite there being plenty of tips and tricks out there for how to make the last two months of the year go by as smoothly as possible. Oftentimes, things can get so hectic that making dinner becomes a dreaded chore, which is why having an arsenal of low or no-prep meals is crucial. This year, TikTok has you covered with yet another viral recipe that is not only warm, comforting, and easy to put together, but also features a fan-favorite pantry staple: Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix.

The beloved restaurant-to-grocery-store product is the star of TikTok user Matthew Bounds, a.k.a. @yourbarefootneighbor's, wildly popular chicken cobbler, which they adapted from a recipe shared by fellow TikToker @everydaywithamber. Prep takes only 10 to 15 minutes. Prepared in a baking pan, it begins with melted butter and a layer of shredded chicken, which you can absolutely get by tearing up your favorite grocery store rotisserie chicken (remember, we're trying to make this meal as easy as possible). The poultry is accompanied by a layer of veggies (frozen is fine!), the prepared Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, and a mixture of cream of chicken soup and chicken stock. But those making it should not – we repeat, should not – mix everything together. Once it's all baked, you're ready to dig in.