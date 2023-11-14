Coffee Mate's Eggo-And-Maple-Flavored Creamer Is Breakfast Overload

For many coffee drinkers, a cup of joe isn't complete without a splash of deliciously flavored creamer. A product once limited to standard flavors like vanilla or hazelnut has blown up over the past few years with options ranging from pumpkin spice to coconut caramel. But Coffee mate's latest collaboration doubles down on coffee's role at the breakfast table. The company is teaming up with Eggo for a new creamer that tastes like waffles and maple syrup.

In info shared with Mashed, Coffee mate promises "notes of toasty waffles, rich maple syrup, and warm butter" that it says are perfect for "snow day brunches and cozy winter mornings." Buyers are likely to greet it as warmly as they would a stack of waffles, at least according to Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé's vice president of brand marketing for the beverage division and business unit, who said, "Breakfast flavors, particularly maple, are amongst the top requested — and as breakfast and coffee go hand-in-hand, we thought no better pairing than Coffee mate and Eggo."

But don't plan to add it to tomorrow's breakfast pick-me-up just yet — it doesn't hit store shelves until January. The company says it'll sell for a suggested price of $4.69 for a 32-ounce container, enough for more than 60 servings.