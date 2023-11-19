Cheetos-Coated Baked Chicken Is A Combo You Likely Didn't See Coming

Baked chicken is a weeknight dinner standby, but it can get a little old with the same old spices and flavors over and over again. To remedy this, the next time you need to flavor your baked chicken, skip the spice rack and reach for a bag of snacks instead — specifically, Cheetos.

Integrating them is pretty simple: First, crush them to a crumb-like texture, either in the bag, with a food processor, or with a mortar and pestle. Then, use them in place of traditional breadcrumbs or panko in your breading process after the chicken has been floured and dipped in liquid, usually egg or milk. Then just follow your usual baked chicken recipe.

While all Cheetos can make great snacks, you should stick to the crunchy style for this dish. Cheetos Puffs will crush too finely to achieve the desired effect. Fortunately, crunchy Cheetos are available in a wide — and seemingly ever-growing — variety of flavors, including Flamin' Hot, Flamin' Hot Limon, Cheddar Jalapeño, and even Mexican Street Corn. Those looking for a lower-fat alternative can grab a bag of baked Cheetos instead.