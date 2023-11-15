Kit Kat's New Chocolate Donut Flavor Just Sounds Like A Regular Kit Kat

Whether it's Baskin-Robbins' Apple Cider Donut Ice cream or Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos, when brands add donut-flavored anything, people tend to get excited because really, who doesn't love donuts? The new flavor of Kit Kat, described in a press release sent to Mashed as milk chocolate layered with "donut-flavored creme," is set to hit stores just in time for the holiday season. But while many are usually excited to try new flavors, this one has Kit Kat lovers split. To many, Chocolate Frosted Donut doesn't sound any different than a normal Kit Kat.

"So basically the original..," wrote one confused fan on @snackgator's Instagram post about the new flavor. While they got agreement from one Instagrammer, who wrote "I came here for that comment," not everyone was so quick to write it off. "Considering there is a donut flavor included, no, I'm sure it will taste different than a normal Kit Kat," responded one defender.

The timing may make consumers think it's only here for the holidays, but the new candy bar is actually a permanent addition to the Kit Kat lineup. It will be available in the regular 1.5-ounce size and 3-ounce King Size beginning November 17.