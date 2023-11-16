Is Thanksgiving Dinner In A Can A Real Thing?

During the holiday season, there are those who pride themselves on whipping up an entire spread complete with all the trimmings. Then there are those who'd prefer to have Thanksgiving entirely by can. Microwave a bit of this, mix up and season a bit of that — throw it all together and you can still enjoy a classic Thanksgiving dinner, even if it's not made from scratch. Imagine, instead, a single can containing all your Thanksgiving favorites. You pop it open and pour out the full feast onto your plate. To most people with a working palate, this is not an appetizing alternative to a full-course, solid meal.

We're a little more than happy to report that such a thing doesn't exist, except in the form of wet dog food on Amazon. That actually makes a lot of sense, texture-wise. If you were an avid gamer in the United Kingdom circa 2013 and were involved in any sort of online gaming community, you may have actually seen such Thanksgiving in a can go viral. Even though this questionable product was labeled "Christmas Tinner," one could just as well eat it on Thanksgiving. Holiday dinners in the United States tend to feature many of the same easy holiday recipes. One of the UK's leading game retailers announced Christmas Tinner in 2013 and marketed it toward the "lazy gamer." The purple can has managed to resurface online year after year as a meme but it turns out it was all fake.