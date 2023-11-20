Why Martha Stewart Isn't A Fan Of Tea-Based Cocktails - Exclusive

Sitting down with a delicious beverage is one of the ways we enjoy life. Whether that be getting a cocktail at a bar or a coffee from your local coffee shop, sipping something can be both fun and relaxing. Sometimes, people even turn different drinks into entirely new creations. The espresso martini is one example. However, not everyone is a fan of pairings like that. We spoke with Martha Stewart in an exclusive interview about her love of tea. When we asked her if she enjoyed any tea-based cocktails, though, her answer was surprising.

"No," she said. "Because the whole idea of drinking iced tea is that you don't drink cocktails. For me, it's a substitute for having a drink." Stewart gave an example, saying, "[Recently,] I went to a dinner party and I had iced tea and it was very nice, but it didn't taste as good as Pure Leaf iced tea, I'll tell you that." With the rise in people searching for non-alcoholic alternatives to drinks, especially in social situations, Stewart reminds us that sometimes the best alternative is sitting right in front of us.