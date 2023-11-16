New Zealand McDonald's Salad Burger Just Feels Like A Rip-Off

If you're a vegetarian or vegan, you're most likely used to looking for meat-free options from your favorite food establishments. Luckily, plant-based meat alternatives are on the rise, and an increasing number of restaurants, fast food chains, and other culinary brands are embracing veggie options. From the Impossible Whopper to Chick-fil-A's plant-based sandwich, people have more meatless choices to grab on the go than ever before.

We all know that McDonald's menus are different in other countries, but one overseas menu item has some folks scratching their heads. When most restaurants create new plant-based meat alternatives to feature, the meat-free options that mimic meat are the most popular — and the most common. Yet, McDonald's in New Zealand decided to cut out the middleman, and the salad burger was born. New and exciting ideas for plant-based options are always welcome, but the salad burger is more or less what it sounds like.

To some customers, the salad burger feels more like a copout than a creative vegetarian option. This item is a burger-less burger with typical toppings between a toasted sesame seed bun. While the item is customizable, its standard form comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, pickles, and the chain's McChicken sauce. This concept becomes even more curious when you look at the price.