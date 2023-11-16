Why You Should Pair An Acidic Wine With Your Monte Cristo Sandwich

The Monte Cristo is one of those rare sandwiches that even has its very own national Monte Cristo Day to celebrate it. A Parisian product of the 1910s, this deli ham and cheese on white bread comes dipped in egg, deep-fried, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and served with jelly for dipping. While the clash of sweet and savory flavors seems like it would make a wine pairing more difficult, Doreen Winkler doesn't agree.

Winkler is a natural wine sommelier, orange wine expert, and founder of Orange Glou. Orange Glou is the world's first orange wine subscription service and wine store in New York City. Due to that experience, Winkler has some opinions to share with Mashed about why an acidic wine is the beverage to match this incongruous sandwich.

"A wine that has a bit more acidity like a red or rose Lambrusco, a sparkling wine from the Emilia Romagna in Italy, will cut through the battered and fried cheese, ham and turkey sandwich that's so rich," Winkler said. "It won't be overpowering and the bubbles will cleanse your mouth after every bite."

When it comes to wine pairings it's all about balance while also bringing out highlighted flavors. While we commonly know what wines are most delicious with different meats, cheese, and chocolate, we tend to pay less attention to sandwiches. Considering Americans eat more than 300 million sandwiches every day, maybe it's time to take a closer look at the best vinos to pair with them.