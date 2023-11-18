14 Ingredients That'll Take Creamed Spinach To The Next Level

So many times on so many dinner tables across the world, a standout side gets relegated to the sidelines in favor of the main course. But let's face it, sometimes those accompanying dishes are the favorite part of a meal, and if there's one classic that comes to mind, it has to be creamed spinach. Served during holidays in particular — although it's great at any time of the day and year — there's something so gloriously good about the creamy texture and the dark green, slightly bitter taste of the spinach. To celebrate this traditional side, you might like a way to make it taste even better.

Are you ready for an upgrade? We did our research, and we came up with the best ingredients that'll take creamed spinach to the next level. You can also combine more than one in the same recipe for a full flavor boost, enhancing the basic qualities of this dish that you know and love.