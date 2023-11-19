The Secret To Chinese Restaurant-Style Green Beans Is In The Sauce

Chinese buffets and American-style Chinese restaurants are beloved, with menus full of classic recipes. While some of these dishes can be difficult to make in your home kitchen, that's not the case with one flavor-packed side — Chinese restaurant-style green beans.

Green beans have a naturally fresh and light flavor, which makes them an ideal pairing with this dish's sticky, umami and garlic-rich sauce. While it might taste complex, it's typically made from just three main ingredients. First is minced garlic, which is sauteed with the beans in a bit of cooking oil, turning it nutty and slightly crunchy while infusing flavor into the mixture. The second two ingredients are similar but distinct sauces: soy sauce and oyster sauce. They're combined in roughly equal proportions and poured over the beans as they finish cooking.

The heat from the stove will reduce these liquids while caramelizing their sugars on the surface of the green beans. When cooked down, the sauce will thicken and cling to the beans, producing that beloved texture and flavor combination served at many Chinese spots.