TikTok Confirms Everybody Loves Costco Chicken, And Maybe A Little Too Much

In the comments section for @disney.munchies' TikTok video, there's an even mix of haters and lovers of the famed $4.99 rotisserie chickens. "Costco is just THAT GOOD," commented one person. "[I don't know] what it is...but there's just something different about Costco chicken. They cook it to literal perfection," said another. Others didn't get why these people were stalking the chicken cart. "I got it once [and] I don't see the hype," said a rotisserie chicken non-believer.

But if rumors are to be believed, this is pretty tame compared to other incidents involving Costco's rotisserie chickens. A Redditor in 2021 posted about watching a literal fight break out between two women who wanted the last rotisserie chicken. If that seems far-fetched, several people in @disney.munchies' comments also claimed that chicken mania is a thing at their locations, too.

Despite some thinking the chicken is bland, it is undeniably appealing. At $5, the 3-pound chicken is quite a deal. Not only can you and your family eat it for a cheap meal, but you'll probably have leftovers that you can use to make soup, salads, or any number of other dishes. Who knows, you may just find yourself waiting to snag a rotisserie chicken the next time you're at Costco.