McDonald's Fan-Favorite Holiday Pie Is Back For Another Season

Some people wait until after Thanksgiving to hang lights and decorate a tree, but for others, the only thing that can signal the start of the holiday season is the return of McDonald's famous Holiday Pie. The limited-edition pie, which premiered in 1999 (via Southern Living), often reemerges during the winter season at select locations throughout the country. This year, McDonald's will be serving the festive treats at participating stores from November 15 to December 30, according to a press release.

Described as a creamy, custard-filled pie wrapped in a flaky, glazed pie crust topped with rainbow sprinkles, McDonald's Holiday Pies quickly became a fan favorite. Every year since, diners have eagerly awaited their seasonal return.

After food influencer @markie_devo shared with his 100,000+ Instagram followers that the restaurant chain has, once again, brought back the legendary McDonald's Holiday Pies, the comment section popped off with excited foodies sharing in the holiday spirit. "I live for the holiday pies," one commenter wrote. "The only item I run to McDonald's for!" another added.