McDonald's Fan-Favorite Holiday Pie Is Back For Another Season
Some people wait until after Thanksgiving to hang lights and decorate a tree, but for others, the only thing that can signal the start of the holiday season is the return of McDonald's famous Holiday Pie. The limited-edition pie, which premiered in 1999 (via Southern Living), often reemerges during the winter season at select locations throughout the country. This year, McDonald's will be serving the festive treats at participating stores from November 15 to December 30, according to a press release.
Described as a creamy, custard-filled pie wrapped in a flaky, glazed pie crust topped with rainbow sprinkles, McDonald's Holiday Pies quickly became a fan favorite. Every year since, diners have eagerly awaited their seasonal return.
After food influencer @markie_devo shared with his 100,000+ Instagram followers that the restaurant chain has, once again, brought back the legendary McDonald's Holiday Pies, the comment section popped off with excited foodies sharing in the holiday spirit. "I live for the holiday pies," one commenter wrote. "The only item I run to McDonald's for!" another added.
Fans are excited for the pie, but it isn't offered everywhere
Some commenters on @markie_devo's Instagram post even expressed that McDonald's Holiday Pies hold some sentimental value for them. "My mom and I used to get these and then go look at Christmas lights when I was a kid. This is the second Christmas without my mom, but my daughters and I still love the tradition," one commenter shared.
While many of @markie_devo's followers expressed their desire to run out and grab a Holiday Pie this very week, several others were downright bereft that the pies have yet to make an appearance on the menu at their local McDonald's. "I don't think these are available in Oklahoma," one commenter wrote. "This is the third year in a row I've looked at locations in the app and none of them have it."
As the coveted pies are only available in select regions, they can be hard to find, making them a rare treat. As such, customers should likely use the McDonald's app to find out if the limited-edition Holiday Pies will be available in their area.