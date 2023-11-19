Use Simple Syrup In Your Next Frozen Drink

Frozen drinks are a delicious, refreshing, and often exotic twist to traditional cocktails or mocktails. Even experienced bartenders may struggle to perfect them, though, as they can require specific techniques to get things just right. One of those techniques should be familiar to drink makers everywhere.

While some premade frozen drink mixes are ready to use right out of the package, those who craft batches themselves might find they need a bit more sweetness before serving. Naturally, granulated sugar won't ever fully dissolve or evenly disperse in the icy mixture. In this instance, it's time to break out the simple syrup.

Making simple syrup is, well, simple. The easiest way to make homemade simple syrup involves stirring water and sugar together over heat until the sugar fully dissolves and then allowing it to cool. If you don't have access to a stove or other heat source, you can also craft simple syrup by combining room-temperature water and sugar in a container. Just mix or shake the mixture until the sugar dissolves.

The ratio is up to you although most cocktail fans prefer either a 1:1 or 2:1 sugar to water mix. When ready, you can pour the simple syrup into your frozen cocktail and easily stir the beverage. This creates a quick, consistent way to sweeten your drinks. A batch can last up to four weeks in an airtight container in the refrigerator.