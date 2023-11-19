Guga Foods' Top 15 Wildest Food Experiments

Guga Foods has lots of videos experimenting with ways to cook food using normal cooking appliances. But what would it be like to try to get lightning to cook a steak? To simulate the effect, the show got a fellow YouTuber and scientist named Nate From the Internet to help.

Host Gustavo Tosta and Nate put the steak between what looked like two metal plates spiked with nails and balanced it on drinking glasses. The sound and sight of the arcing electricity were enough to show just how dangerous this experiment is to try at home. It only took 90 seconds to cook the steak to well done. A second attempt at 45 seconds resulted in a steak that was well done in some spots and rare in others. After ensuring the steak in the third attempt had a uniform thickness and was sized to fit between the metal plates, they were able to perfectly cook a medium-rare steak in 25 seconds.

They were surprised at how good the electricity-cooked steak was. It was tender with no off-taste from the metal. Tosta said, "If I were to give you this steak ... you would have never known that it was cooked with electricity" (via YouTube). While the method cooked the steak faster and yielded tasty results, it's not the safest way to cook steaks at home.