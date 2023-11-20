Temperature Is Key To Copycat Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha Sauce

Starbucks works in mysterious ways sometimes, especially when it comes to determining what beverages are seasonal and why. Nothing about the toasted white chocolate mocha, for example, particularly screams "holidays!" or even winter, unless you're associating white with snow or making the assumption that people only consume hot beverages in colder weather. Starbucks, of course, should know better since it offers both hot and iced drinks year-round. Still, seasonal it is, so that means that if you want a white chocolate mocha when it's off the menu or merely want to cut back on an expensive Starbucks habit, you may be interested in this copycat recipe.

In order to give the drink its flavor, developer Mackenzie Ryan makes her own version of Starbucks' toasted white chocolate mocha sauce for her copycat recipe. The sauce is made from milk, white chocolate chips, and canned dulce de leche, the last ingredient giving the drink a marshmallowy "toasted" flavor that sets it apart from the regular white chocolate mocha. When you're making the syrup, Ryan cautions to keep the heat low, or medium-low at least, since otherwise the milk may scorch and the chocolate chips won't melt smoothly. Low and slow is the way to go, and don't stop stirring.