Frozen Waffle Fries Ranked Worst To Best

Fries come in all shapes and sizes, from the traditional shoestring fry to the large, hole-filled waffle fry. Although uniquely shaped, waffle fries are cooked similarly to every other fry. To achieve their signature waffle fry shape, potatoes are cut into pieces using a special waved cutter. As the potato is turned back and forth 90 degrees during the cutting process, the potato slices take on the appearance of miniature potato waffles, with both ridges and holes that lend a one-of-a-kind texture and crunch.

Waffle fries can be battered or plain, made with regular potatoes or sweet potatoes, and flavored in a variety of ways. This can make ranking different waffle fries difficult, but there are a few things that every waffle fry should have. The flavor of the potato should be paramount; if there is seasoning, it should not be overwhelming. The outside should be crispy and the inside pillowy, and they should not be dried out.

We tried eight brands of frozen waffle fries to find out which one came out on top and met all of our requirements to be named the best, and which sadly fell short.