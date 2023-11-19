Chain Restaurant Turkey Entrees Ranked Worst To Best

While turkey bears an overwhelming association with Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in the United States, the data shows that Americans do, in fact, love the meat of the large, feathered bird no matter the season. According to the National Turkey Federation, the United States is the world's leading turkey-producing country, with a reported 5.1 billion pounds consumed by its residents in 2021. Some of the largest contributions to that staggering number come from the millions of whole turkeys roasted during the holiday season, the stacks of deli meat from the grocery store we purchase for lunch box sandwiches, and the tasty turkey-based dishes found at some of our favorite chain restaurants.

From sit-down establishments to fast food joints, turkey meat can be found on many menus, and in many forms. While some will only offer the flesh of the mouthwatering fowl seasonally, others will continue utilizing it in select recipes all year long. But whether a dish is temporary or permanent, it goes without saying that some bites are going to be better than others. Here are some of the most talked-about chain restaurant turkey entrées ranked worst to best.