Expert Advice For Making Ravioli Taste Like Restaurant Quality

Enjoying a plate of ravioli at your favorite Italian trattoria is a delight. You may not realize, though, that whipping up restaurant-quality ravioli at home is easier than you think. We asked one expert for tips on how to do exactly that whether you're whipping up a quick weeknight dinner or planning a sophisticated dinner party.

According to Joe Isidori of classic old-school New York City Italian joint Arthur & Sons, it comes down to two things: choosing high-quality pre-made ravioli and saucing it the right way. You may already have a preferred brand but one thing to keep in mind is that many of the best frozen ravioli brands come with the sauce already mixed in.

Avoid the pre-packaged sauce and take Isidori's advice to make a simple homemade sauce of extra virgin olive oil, garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, salt, pepper, and fresh basil. He tells Mashed that you should let this simmer for 15-20 minutes to break down the tomatoes and combine the flavors before sprinkling it with pecorino romano cheese. It may be simple, but it's enough to make the ravioli shine, showcasing each simple ingredient in the recipe.