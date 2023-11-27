Miller Lite's New BeerCracker Opens Cold Ones With Holiday Cheer

Sometimes you need a break from spiked eggnog and all the best holiday brews during the Christmas season. For a change, you can crack open something more familiar that you enjoy year-round. Miller Lite embraced the Yuletide joy by giving the gift of beer in 2022 with its unique Christmas Tree Keg Stand which proved to be a viral success online. Rather than tempting Santa with a quarter-barrel keg of beer sitting under the tree, Miller Lite has decided to go a different route with its beer-themed festivities for 2023.

It's typical for an army of classic holiday nutcrackers to appear throughout the home around this time of year, especially if you or someone in your household loves collecting them. Have you ever wondered if you could actually use nutcrackers to open nuts, only to give up in fear of breaking their wobbly wooden jaw? Your concern is legitimate as modern nutcrackers are just decorative figurines without an actual function. However, Miller Lite has created its own that you can purchase on its website this Christmas that can actually do some cracking, easily popping open your beer with a satisfying hiss. The Miller Lite BEERCracker wields a scepter with a can of beer on top and has a case of beer topped with a bow at its feet. Its cape is adorned with hops that are shaped like the lights of a Christmas tree. The best part about it is that this beer-loving nutcracker can open bottles and cans alike.