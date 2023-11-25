Bacony Brussels Sprouts Hash Recipe

An easy one-pan recipe from developer Catherine Brookes, this bacony Brussels sprouts hash brings together rich flavors and wholesome ingredients for a breakfast or brunch experience like no other. This hearty dish features crispy diced bacon, vibrant red bell pepper, and onion. The main component of the hash is, of course, the Brussels sprouts, which provide a satisfying bite in every forkful. To elevate the flavors, a splash of chicken broth is added, infusing everything with a comforting, savory essence.

Top it all off with perfectly cooked eggs, their golden yolks nestling among the hash, to create a satisfying and delicious meal. This vibrant skillet meal is a moreish balance of textures and tastes that's perfect for easy weekend brunching. A scatter of fresh chopped parsley or a dash of red pepper flakes provide a great way to garnish the dish to it that extra bit more special. There's plenty of room for customization too, depending on what veggies you have in your kitchen.