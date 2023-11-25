Bacony Brussels Sprouts Hash Recipe
An easy one-pan recipe from developer Catherine Brookes, this bacony Brussels sprouts hash brings together rich flavors and wholesome ingredients for a breakfast or brunch experience like no other. This hearty dish features crispy diced bacon, vibrant red bell pepper, and onion. The main component of the hash is, of course, the Brussels sprouts, which provide a satisfying bite in every forkful. To elevate the flavors, a splash of chicken broth is added, infusing everything with a comforting, savory essence.
Top it all off with perfectly cooked eggs, their golden yolks nestling among the hash, to create a satisfying and delicious meal. This vibrant skillet meal is a moreish balance of textures and tastes that's perfect for easy weekend brunching. A scatter of fresh chopped parsley or a dash of red pepper flakes provide a great way to garnish the dish to it that extra bit more special. There's plenty of room for customization too, depending on what veggies you have in your kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for this bacony Brussels sprouts hash
You'll need just a few simple ingredients to make this tasty breakfast hash. First up there's diced bacon, which is fried until nicely browned. Next, diced onion and red bell pepper are softened before you add some minced garlic. The stars of the show, the quartered Brussels sprouts, can then be added along with some chicken broth before cracking in the eggs and baking them to perfection.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Fry the bacon
Fry the bacon in an ovenproof skillet on a medium-high setting until cooked through and starting to brown. Remove and set aside.
Step 3: Fry onion and pepper
Add the onion and red pepper to the skillet, leaving any bacon grease in, and fry until softened — about 6–8 minutes.
Step 4: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 5: Add sprouts and broth
Add the Brussels sprouts, chicken broth, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for another 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 6: Add bacon
Stir in the cooked bacon.
Step 7: Add the eggs
Make four wells in the mixture and crack an egg into each.
Step 8: Bake
Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked through.
Step 9: Garnish and serve
Serve. Garnish with some fresh chopped parsley and red pepper flakes, if desired.
What can you serve with bacony Brussels sprouts hash?
This dish is delicious when served as is for a hearty breakfast or brunch, but there are also plenty of delicious side options that you can choose as pairings. Complement the rich and savory flavors of the Brussels sprouts hash by serving it before a simple and refreshing fruit salad. The sweetness will give a great contrast to the savory hash. For those craving a classic pairing, consider adding slices of creamy avocado or a dollop of Greek yogurt. The cool and creamy texture provides a nice balance to the crispy bacon and sprouts.
If you're looking to make it a heartier meal, consider pairing the hash with toasted whole-grain bread, a side of roasted sweet potatoes, or even crispy waffle fries. Some wholesome, crunchy texture is a great accompaniment to the eggs and tender veggies. Whether you choose to keep it light with fruit or go for a heartier option, there are plenty of ways to ensure that your breakfast or brunch is a delicious and well-rounded meal.
Can you make Brussels sprouts hash entirely in the oven?
While the stovetop and oven method creates a bacony Brussels sprouts hash with a perfect blend of crispy and tender textures, you can indeed simplify the process by preparing this dish entirely in the oven. Begin by preheating your oven to 350 F, then lay out the diced bacon on a baking sheet, ensuring even distribution. Allow it to cook until it reaches a delightful crispiness — about 15–20 minutes. Once done, set the bacon aside.
On the same baking sheet, spread out the trimmed and quartered Brussels sprouts, diced onion, red pepper, and minced garlic. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, giving everything a good toss to coat evenly. You'll then want to let everything bake for 25 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven, add the bacon back in, create wells in the veggie mixture for the eggs, and carefully crack one egg into each well. This ensures the eggs bake beautifully with the veggies.
Return the sheet to the oven for about another 10 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your desired doneness. The result is a hassle-free hash that retains the same delicious flavors with even less effort. Serve it straight from the oven, and feel free to garnish with fresh parsley and red pepper flakes for that extra kick.
- 6 ounces bacon, diced
- ½ onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and quartered
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 4 eggs
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh chopped parsley
- Red pepper flakes
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Fry the bacon in an ovenproof skillet on a medium-high setting until cooked through and starting to brown. Remove and set aside.
- Add the onion and red pepper to the skillet, leaving any bacon grease in, and fry until softened -- about 6–8 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Add the Brussels sprouts, chicken broth, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for another 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Stir in the cooked bacon.
- Make four wells in the mixture and crack an egg into each.
- Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked through.
- Serve. Garnish with some fresh chopped parsley and red pepper flakes, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|308
|Total Fat
|20.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|188.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.5 g
|Total Sugars
|5.2 g
|Sodium
|645.0 mg
|Protein
|16.5 g